Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HIPO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hippo from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hippo from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Hippo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hippo

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO opened at $9.78 on Friday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $231.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 56.30% and a negative net margin of 240.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other news, Director John Drake Nichols purchased 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $106,876.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,376.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $373,309 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hippo during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hippo by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.