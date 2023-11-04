HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Cut to $6.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently -48.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 84.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

