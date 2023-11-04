Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.