Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

