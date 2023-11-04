Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Reduced by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

HRL opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

