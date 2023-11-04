Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.86.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

