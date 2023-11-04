Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $32.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Humana stock opened at $476.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $570.47.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

