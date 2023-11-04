Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Issue $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $32.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
Humana Price Performance
Humana stock opened at $476.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $570.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.42.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
