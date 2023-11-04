Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

