IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Shares of IAG opened at $2.60 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.
