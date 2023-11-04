IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

