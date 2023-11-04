ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.48. 154,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,389. ICF International has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 200 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICF International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

