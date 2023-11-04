ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,227 shares of company stock worth $7,152,520. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

