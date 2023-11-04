Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 512 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.