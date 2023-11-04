Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 571 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

