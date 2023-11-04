Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $386.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $401.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

