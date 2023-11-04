Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,700 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AYI opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.94.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

