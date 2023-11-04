Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,673 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.