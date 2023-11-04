Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.