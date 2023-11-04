Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $168,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.26.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

