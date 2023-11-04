Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 60,829 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.