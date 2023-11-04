Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 171 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

