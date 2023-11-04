Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

