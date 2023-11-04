Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 18,986 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,986 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 5.1 %

CC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

