Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 558 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

