Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 66,495 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,495 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

