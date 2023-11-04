Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE CUZ opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

