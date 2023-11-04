Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 136.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,136 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

