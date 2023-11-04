Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inari Medical Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $48.30 on Friday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,023,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

