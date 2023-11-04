Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,113,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,673,021. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

