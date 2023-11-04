Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

SCHG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

