Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,785. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

