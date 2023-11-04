Indie Asset Partners LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 115,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,159. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.38.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 700.09% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

