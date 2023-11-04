Indie Asset Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

