Indie Asset Partners LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,625,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,948,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after buying an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 345,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

