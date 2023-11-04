Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,274,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.33. The stock had a trading volume of 68,213 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.56.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
