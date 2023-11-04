Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 606,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,428. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.