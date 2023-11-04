Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, hitting $190.57. 3,417,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.