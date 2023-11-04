Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.