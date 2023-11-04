Indie Asset Partners LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.7 %

LRCX stock traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.08. 983,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,793. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.95 and its 200-day moving average is $619.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

