Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,256,453 shares in the company, valued at $26,282,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,256,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,282,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,313,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,671,470.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,277 shares of company stock worth $1,083,879. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 544,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,726 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

