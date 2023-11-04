Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

