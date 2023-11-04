Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Up 2.6 %

Innoviva stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $887.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

