Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Purchases £9,940 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Francis Mann purchased 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,095.40).
Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance
LON:HUI opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.21).
