Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Purchases £9,940 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Simon Francis Mann purchased 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,095.40).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

LON:HUI opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.21).

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

