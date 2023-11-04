Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells 129 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $11,130.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,161.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $90.06 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

