Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

