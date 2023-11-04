Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.25.

PODD stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

