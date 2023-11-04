Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the chip maker on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th.

Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Intel has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

INTC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

