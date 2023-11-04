Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $107.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

