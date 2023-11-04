Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Interface Stock Up 1.7 %

TILE opened at $9.58 on Friday. Interface has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 119.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.