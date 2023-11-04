International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

